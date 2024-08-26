Charles Roberts to be Inducted into Ring of Honour

August 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce Charles Roberts as the 2024 inductee to the Ring of Honour at Princess Auto Stadium.

Roberts, a running back and the leading rusher in franchise history, becomes the 16th member of the Ring of Honour and will be officially added during the annual Banjo Bowl on Saturday, September 7th against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This is a big deal for me, I'm humbled and I'm very appreciative that I'm being honoured as one of the legends of the organization, said Roberts. All those years ago when I first came to Winnipeg it never dawned on me that I'd receive a call 20 years later informing that I'd be saluted in this way by being added to the Ring of Honour.

So many guys come up to Canada and want to use it to get back to the NFL. After my first year in Winnipeg, I didn't want to be anywhere else because I was so comfortable thanks to the fans, my teammates, and the people in that community. I had found a home.

Roberts played for the Blue Bombers from 2001-08 before being traded at the end of his career to the B.C. Lions. He was a Canadian Football League All-Star for seven consecutive seasons from 2001-07 and was selected as the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2001, the year he was also a finalist for the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie award. He was also a finalist for the CFL's Most Outstanding Player Award in 2006.

Roberts was named the Blue Bombers' top rookie and special-teams player in 2001, and the team's most outstanding player in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006.

The Sacramento State product led the CFL in rushing three times (2003, 2005, 2006), was the Blue Bombers' leading rusher seven times (including six straight 1,000-yard seasons) and finished his days as the franchise's all-time leading rusher with 9,987 yards, surpassing Leo Lewis in 2007. Roberts ranks second in Blue Bombers history to Milt Stegall with 79 career touchdowns and his 64 along the ground ranks first. He ranks sixth all-time in CFL rushing with 10,285 yards.

Roberts was named to the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 2013 and a year later, was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to Charles Roberts, a welcome addition alongside the other icons of our franchise, said Blue Bombers President and CEO, Wade Miller. The Winnipeg Football Club is absolutely thrilled to add such a spectacular player to our Ring of Honour.

