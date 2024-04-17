Charitable Tuesdays Return in 2024

April 17, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Again, this season, the Williamsport Crosscutters will present Charitable Tuesdays. The program, presented by Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, gives local non-profit organizations a no-cost opportunity to have a presence at Journey Bank Ballpark, for the purpose of educating fans about their organization.

Non-profits will be chosen to be featured at one of five Tuesday home games and receive;

A display table in the stadium to display and distribute promotional literature and

materials

A live on-field interview with a representative of the organization before the game

Ceremonial 1st pitch honors

A $500 donation to the non-profit courtesy of Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing and the Crosscutters, presented during an on-field ceremony

Interested non-profit organizations must apply online at crosscutters.com to be considered for one of the six available opportunities. The deadline for applications is May 17. More information is available by contacting the Cutters Director of Community Relations, Sarah Budd at (570) 326-3389 or via email at sarah@crosscutters.com.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2024 season opens at home on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:35pm for the start of a 3-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. For information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books, Mini-Plans and Group Outings, visit crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1 at 10am.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 17, 2024

Charitable Tuesdays Return in 2024 - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.