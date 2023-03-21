Charitable Tuesdays Return in 2023

Again, this season, the Williamsport Crosscutters will present Charitable Tuesdays. The program, presented by Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, gives local non-profit organizations a no-cost opportunity to have a presence at Muncy Bank Ballpark, for the purpose of educating fans about their organization.

Organizations will be chosen to be featured at one of six Tuesday home games and receive;

A display table in the stadium to display and distribute promotional literature and materials

A live on-field interview with a representative of the organization before the game

Ceremonial 1st pitch honors for the organization

A $500 donation to the non-profit courtesy of Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing and the Crosscutters, presented during an on-field ceremony

Interested non-profit organizations must apply online at crosscutters.com to be considered for one of the six available opportunities. The deadline for applications is May 12. More information is available by contacting the Cutters Director of Community Relations, Sarah Budd at (570) 326-3389 or via email at sarah@crosscutters.com.

The Williamsport Crosscutters open their 25th anniversary season on June 1 hosting the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.

