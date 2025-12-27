Charge Tops First-Place Fleet in Shootout for Third Straight Extra Time Win

December 27, 2025

Ottawa Charge celebrate forward Fanuza Kadirova's game-tying goal

(Ottawa Charge) Ottawa Charge celebrate forward Fanuza Kadirova's game-tying goal(Ottawa Charge)

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge won their third straight game in extra time with a 3-2 victory over the first-place Boston Fleet in an eight-round shootout on Saturday afternoon at a sold-out TD Place, with a season-high 8,497 fans in attendance. Captain Brianne Jenner scored twice in the shootout, netting the seventh-round goal to keep Ottawa alive and the eighth-round winner to seal the victory. Ottawa struck first in regulation as defender Stephanie Markowski scored her first of the season at 15:42 of the opening period, giving the Charge a 1-0 lead despite being outshot 15-8 in the frame. Boston responded in the second period, with rookie Olivia Mobley converting a rebound at 12:03 to tie the game 1-1. Rookie defender Haley Winn then scored her first career PWHL goal with just 20 seconds remaining in the middle frame, giving the Fleet a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. With less than three minutes remaining in regulation, Ottawa forward Fanuza Kadirova drove the net with power and electrified the home crowd with a one-handed shot to tie the game at 2-2, forcing overtime. After a back-and-forth extra period, the contest moved to a shootout. Ottawa came from behind again in the shootout to win 3-2, on the heels of overtime victories against Toronto and Minnesota. Dating back to last season, Ottawa has now won three consecutive matchups against Boston, who played their first extra-time game of the season. Goaltender Gwyneth Philips made 34 saves and stopped six of eight in the shootout, while Aerin Frankel made 30 saves, stopping five of eight in the shootout.

QUOTES

Charge Brianne Jenner on letting Head Coach Carla MacLeod know that she wanted to try to end the shootout with a second goal in a row. "A lot of players want to be put into a position to help their team win. I think I saw some stuff on my first shot. I wanted another crack at it."

Ottawa's Gwyneth Philips on extra incentive when facing Team USA partner and former Northeastern Huskies teammate Aerin Frankel. "I try to approach every game the same way. It's fun to play Aerin. It's fun to play a lot of goalies in this league. It's an elite group. I knew we were going to face a top-tier goalie. She's been on this season, so I knew I'd had to bring in my A-Game, as well."

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the game overall and the impact of Frankel: "I thought it was an entertaining game for sure. You get to see overtime and a shootout that lasted quite a long time. It was a competitive game on both sides - big saves on both sides. [Aerin Frankel] is a stable piece for us, for sure, and gives us a chance to win every night."

Boston defender Zoe Boyd on returning to Ottawa: "It was a really special feeling. I love the city here, I love the fans. Super humbling to get to come back here, be in this building and see some familiar faces."

NOTABLES

The shootout was Ottawa's first on home ice since the PWHL's inaugural season, when they also defeated Boston 3-2 on April 24, 2024. The eight-round shootout was the longest in PWHL history.

Gwyneth Philips wins her first-ever PWHL shootout, stopping six of eight attempts, and has made 30 or more saves in five of her eight starts this season, including three straight games with 34 or more stops, the most of any PWHL goaltender.

Aerin Frankel is now 4-2 in her career in shootouts, with both losses coming against Ottawa at TD Place. She was 1-1 in shootouts during the inaugural season, both against Ottawa including a win in Detroit, and went 3-0 last season.

This is the first time Ottawa has played, and won, three consecutive overtime games in a regular-season campaign. Dating back to the 2024-25 season, the Charge have won five straight regular-season games that have gone beyond regulation. The team played four straight OT games during the 2025 PWHL Walter Cup Finals.

Brianne Jenner 's two shootout goals were the first of her PWHL career. The Charge captain was 0-for-3 in the 2024 season and didn't have an attempt in 2024-25. After going 2-for-3 on Saturday, Jenner is now 2-for-6 (33.3%) on her career.

Fanuza Kadirova, returning to the Ottawa lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury, recorded her first career multi-point game with a goal and her first PWHL assist. She now has three points on the season (2G, 1A).

Charge defenders have now scored in three straight contests: Ronja Savolainen vs. Minnesota in Chicago (Dec. 21), Brooke Hobson vs. Toronto (Dec. 23), and Stephanie Markowski this afternoon in Ottawa. With Markowski's tally, the Charge became the second team (BOS) to have four different defenders hit the back of the net this season.

Gabbie Hughes recorded two assists and has points in back-to-back games for the second time this season (Nov. 26 and Dec. 2). She now has six points (1G, 5A) on the year, ranking third on the Charge and tied for second in the PWHL in assists.

Haley Winn scored her first PWHL goal in her eighth career game and led all skaters with a career-high nine shots on goal. The second overall pick from the 2025 draft entered play with four assists and the league lead in time on ice. With the tally, Winn moved into sole possession of second place in rookie scoring (1G, 4A), one point back of Charge defender Rory Guilday (1G, 5A).

Megan Keller extended her point streak to five games (2G, 3A) with the lone assist on Winn's goal, marking the longest active streak in the PWHL - and the longest of her career - surpassing the four-game streaks she recorded in each of her first two seasons. With eight points (3G, 5A) on the season, tied for the league lead, the Fleet captain is the only PWHL defender averaging a point per game.

Olivia Mobley, selected 18th overall by the Fleet in the 2025 PWHL Draft, scored her second goal of the season - the ninth by a Fleet rookie. Boston leads all teams in rookie goals, more than doubling New York's total of four. The Fleet are also the only team with multiple rookies who have scored at least twice - Abby Newhook (3), Riley Brengman (2), and Mobley (2).

Brengman recorded an assist to extend her point streak to three games (2G, 1A). The Fleet fourth-round pick is the fourth rookie to reach such a streak, following Guilday, Newhook and Winn.

Susanna Tapani assisted on Mobley's marker and has points in back-to-back games for the second time this season (Nov. 23 and Nov. 29). The forward, who finished third in Fleet scoring last year with 18 points, now has five points (2G, 3A) this campaign, tied for second on the team.

Ronja Savolainen recorded her first assist of the season, giving her two points on the year. She now has two points in her last three games played.

Boston went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and has not allowed a shorthanded goal this season, successfully defending all 15 opponent power plays (15-for-15).

Hannah Brandt scored once in two shootout attempts in the game and has a career shootout success rate of 57.1% (4-for-7).

Kateřina Mrázová went 1-for-3 in the shootout on Saturday and has a career shootout success rate of 50% (4-for-8).

Daniela Pejšová missed her first game of the season on the Boston blue line and is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

THREE STARS

1. Brianne Jenner (OTT) SOWG

2. Gwyneth Philips (OTT) 34/36 SV

3. Haley Winn (BOS) 1G

STANDINGS

Boston (6-0-1-1) - 1st Place

Ottawa (1-3-0-5) - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. Minnesota (in Hamilton) at 1 p.m. ET

Boston: Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. Vancouver (in Detroit) at 7 p.m. ET

