Heise's OT Heroics Lifts Minnesota over Vancouver in Edmonton

Published on December 27, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

EDMONTON, AB - Taylor Heise's first goal of the season was the overtime winner to lead the Minnesota Frost to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 10,264 at Rogers Place in the DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour™ presented by Explore Edmonton. Heise circled the offensive zone before firing a laser over the glove of Emerance Maschmeyer at 2:57 of the extra frame to give the two-time defending champion Frost their first-ever win over the expansion Goldeneyes. Both regulation goals were scored in the first period, beginning with Frost rookie Abby Hustler's first career goal on an early power play at 1:18. The Goldeneyes responded quickly with Izzy Daniel's first of the season at 3:14. Across two scoreless periods, Maddie Rooney stood tall in the Frost crease, turning aside 27 shots for her first win of the season in three starts. Maschmeyer, who hails from nearby Bruderheim, AB, stopped a season-high 33 shots in her homecoming. Both teams will play once more before the New Year with Minnesota visiting Toronto on Dec. 30 and Vancouver traveling to New York for a Dec. 31 matchup. This was the first of two Takeover Tour games to be played at Rogers Place this season with Vancouver returning to host the Boston Fleet on Apr. 7, 2026.

QUOTES

Minnesota Head Coach Ken Klee on today's game and atmosphere: "What a crowd. [With the freezing cold temperature outside] that's pretty impressive for all the fans to come support both teams. I thought it was great energy, really. I was just really excited. It's my first time ever to play a game, or even coach a game here, so it was really exciting."

Frost forward Taylor Heise on her game winning goal: "I think I missed it about three times during the game. Just knowing our goalie scout and what we've seen from filmI think Britta [Curl-Salemme] makes great plays out there. She's a grinder, and she's going to get the puck and [I'm] just trying to get open. At the end of the day, I saw an odd angle shot, and that's something I practice often. I was just hoping it went in."

Vancouver goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer on the team's response following Minnesota's opening goal: "For me it's making sure I make that next save and calm down the game. That's my job, it's to make sure that I'm consistent between the pipes and slowing down plays and holding pucks whenever I can. We had three PKs shortly after and it kind of set us up to respond and we did. I was really proud of the girls in front of me. We take a lot of pride in our PK and we want to do it well, we want to create momentum out of it, and I think that we did. Obviously, the goal by Izzy [Daniel] right after they scored was a huge answer back, so really proud of the character moments from the first period for sure."

Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski on improvements he saw from his team: "I thought we played a better game about not giving up a lot of odd-player rushes and really trying to defend through the neutral zone a little bit better and making smarter decisions. Not turning pucks over coming out of our zone as much and that's a recipe for success when you can push things to the next level or get pucks deep. I thought we took some positive steps with that in managing the game and waiting and being patient and not forcing things that weren't there."

NOTABLES

This was the third of 16 games in the 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour™, with each game requiring extra time following Montréal's 2-1 shootout win over Toronto in Halifax on Dec. 17 and Ottawa's 3-2 overtime win over Minnesota in Chicago on Dec. 21.

Both Takeover Tour games played in Edmonton have been decided in overtime, with Toronto defeating Ottawa last season, 3-2, on Feb. 16.

Vancouver lost in overtime for the first time in team history after winning their first-ever overtime contest in their opening game against Seattle at Pacific Coliseum. Minnesota was 5-4 in games beyond regulation in 2024-25, with three of their five wins and two of their four losses coming in overtime. They were 0-1 in overtime this season before today.

The Frost outshot the Goldeneyes 35-28, making it seven straight games Vancouver has been outshot by its opponent since tying Seattle in shots in their season opener.

Taylor Heise scored in overtime for the first time since Game 4 of the 2025 PWHL Playoffs against Toronto on May 14 to win the series and send Minnesota to the PWHL Walter Cup Finals. She also scored in overtime last season against Boston back on Jan. 8 in a 2-1 home win. The Frost forward has five points in three games in Edmonton this month, previously recording four assists in two games with Team USA against Canada in the Rivalry Series at Rogers Place.

Maddie Rooney is now 3-0 in Takeover Tour games all-time following a 21-save effort in a 4-2 victory over Montréal in Denver on Jan. 12 and a 19-save shutout in a 5-0 win over Ottawa on Mar. 7 in Raleigh last season.

Emerance Maschmeyer has 13 career games with 30 or more saves, including two with Vancouver in six starts this season. The Bruderheim, AB, native is now winless in two PWHL starts in Edmonton having suffered defeat with a 31-save performance last season with Ottawa against Toronto on Feb. 16, another overtime result.

Abby Hustler's first career PWHL goal came in her seventh game and 13th shot on goal. The Frost second-round pick is the first player from Prince Edward Island to play and score in the PWHL and now has two points following her first career assist in her second game on Nov. 28.

Izzy Daniel scored her first goal and point as a member of the Goldeneyes after scoring twice with five assists in 30 games as a rookie with Toronto in 2024-25. The 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner was picked by Vancouver in the fourth-round of the 2025 Expansion Draft.

Mae Batherson recorded an assist for the third straight game and has four points (1G, 3A) as part of her career-high three-game point streak. The defender's four points surpass the three (3A) she registered in 25 games as a Frost rookie in 2024-25.

Kendall Cooper also picked up an assist to extend her point streak to three games (4A). The Frost first-round pick is tied with Batherson for the team lead in scoring among defenders and is tied for third overall in rookie scoring with four points in seven games.

Britta Curl-Salemme's primary assist on Heise's overtime winner was her league leading seventh helper and ninth point of the season. She is currently on her second three-game point streak of the season (2G, 2A) after opening the campaign with points in three straight contests (5A).

Sidney Morin recorded her first assist and point as a member of the Frost after signing with her home state team in the offseason. The Minnetonka, MN, native produced eight assists and 12 points in 54 games with Boston across the league's first two seasons.

Darcie Lappan picked up her first career point with a primary assist in her eighth PWHL game with Vancouver. The Kingston, ON, native was a Goldeneyes training camp invite and was elevated from the team's Reserve Player list to open the season on the active roster.

Ashton Bell recorded her first assist and second point with Vancouver after previously scoring on Dec. 6. The Goldeneyes captain had eight assists and 13 points in 51 games with Ottawa over two seasons but missed last year's Takeover Tour game in Edmonton due to injury.

Dominique Petrie led all skaters in today's game with a career-high six shots on goal. Her Frost linemate, Grace Zumwinkle, finished second on the team with a season-high five shots on goal.

Hannah Miller led all Goldeneyes skaters with a season-high five shots on goal.

Kelly Pannek led all players with 14 faceoff wins on 19 draws as the Frost held a 54.1% efficiency at the dot.

Maschmeyer participated in the ceremonial faceoff with Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, performed by Christina Picton, captain of the Canadian Women's National Para Ice Hockey Team.

THREE STARS

1. Taylor Heise (MIN) OTGWG

2. Izzy Daniel (VAN) 1G

3. Maddie Rooney (MIN) 27/28 SV

STANDINGS

Minnesota (3-1-1-2) - 3rd Place

Vancouver (2-1-1-4) - 6th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Minnesota: Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Toronto at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT

Vancouver: Wednesday, Dec. 31 at New York at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT







