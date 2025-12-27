Sceptres Sign Hanna Baskin to 10-Day contract

December 27, 2025

MONTRÉAL - The Toronto Sceptres have announced that defender Hanna Baskin has been signed to a 10-day contract ahead of today's game. The move was made to help solidify the team's defensive depth while alternate captains Renata Fast and Allie Munroe are dealing with day-to-day lower-body injuries.

Baskin is a former alternate captain with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, originally signed to the Sceptres' Reserve Player list to open the season. She was selected by the team in the sixth round, 43rd overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft. In her senior year, the 22-year-old from Minnetonka, MN played 38 games and recorded 22 points.

The Sceptres visit the Montréal Victoire at 2 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre, available live to Canadian viewers on CBC, CBC Gem, and streaming at cbc.ca. The game is available internationally on YouTube except in Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia where it is available on Nova Sport.







