Charge Glitter in Gold

July 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, have announced a brand adjustment, bringing in the Cavs' gold to strengthen the connection between the teams. The shift follows the Cavs' revealed colors prior to the 2022-23 season, declaring that "Gold is Back".

The gold threads will fit in perfectly at the team's new home of Cleveland Public Auditorium, an ornate, neoclassical venue located in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Coming out of the Gilded Age, Public Auditorium was built as part of a downtown revival, while the Charge's move coincides with Rock Entertainment Group's unveiling of the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center.

"We're excited to shine wearing Cavs gold," commented Rocco Maragas, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Charge. "With six Charge alums playing on the Cavs Summer League roster, alignment between the two has never been stronger. Updating our colors to match was the appropriate next step."

The Cleveland Charge have struck gold, and now you can too! To celebrate the Charge's adoption of the Cleveland Cavaliers' Gold, Charge fans will be able to score tickets to the 2024-25 Home Opener for the atomic price of just $7.90 a nod to element 79 (GOLD!) on the periodic table. Plus, every fan will receive a mini Charge basketball featuring the new gold!* Purchase your tickets HERE.

*2024-25 Home Opener date and full season schedule will be revealed later this summer by the NBA G League. Mini basketballs are one ball per every two Charge tickets purchased while supplies last. Details to receive your ball will be communicated closer to the 2024-25 season.

