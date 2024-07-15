Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Legacy Fighting Alliance Event to be Held at Kaiser Permanente Arena

July 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - Kaiser Permanente Arena, the home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, announced today that LFA will return to Santa Cruz for another event on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Tickets for LFA 192 will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. (PT) via Ticketmaster. Current Santa Cruz Warriors Season Ticket Members will have access to a presale starting Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. (PT) and fans who sign up online for Warriors Insider will follow with presale access to tickets at 11 a.m. (PT).

"Our last LFA event in March saw a packed house at Kaiser Permanente Arena as fans from Santa Cruz, the Central Coast, and the San Joaquin Valley showed up in droves for a sold-out night of top-level mixed martial arts competition. It was an unforgettable event that we're very thrilled to host again this fall," said Santa Cruz Warriors Chief Operating Officer David Kao. "LFA is the top developmental organization in the world for MMA promotions and the developmental blueprints between LFA and the G League have many similar concepts, so hosting this event at Kaiser Permanente Arena is a natural fit. The competition was fierce and the energy was unmatched at the last event. We are so excited to do it again in September!"

LFA is a professional mixed martial arts promotion that gives rising stars and top contenders the opportunity to prove their talent to fans and leaders in the industry by hosting live MMA events monthly around the United States. LFA was formed by the merger between RFA and Legacy FC and has expanded internationally with multiple events across Brazil. LFA has quickly become the number one developmental organization as well as one of the most active and respected MMA promotions in the fastest-growing sport in the world.

Kaiser Permanente Arena is the home of the Santa Cruz Warriors. For ticketing information about LFA 192 or Santa Cruz Warriors basketball, contact (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

