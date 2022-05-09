Chancla Cap and Souvenir Pair of Chanclas Rescheduled

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club has announced that two giveaways have been rescheduled for later on this season.

The Flying Chanclas Cap, sponsored by TSAOG, was originally scheduled to be the giveaway item for Friday, May 13th. Due to supply chain complications, this giveaway has been rescheduled for Friday, September 2nd against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The souvenir pair of Chanclas Giveaway, sponsored by San Antonio Water System, was originally scheduled to be the giveaway item for Friday, May 20th. Due to supply chain complications, this giveaway has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 4th against the Tulsa Drillers.

