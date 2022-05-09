Drew Parrish Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' left-hander Drew Parrish was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of May 2 through May 8. Parrish is the second Naturals player to claim a weekly award in 2022, following second baseman Michael Massey, who was named the league's Player of the Week last week (week of April 25 to May 1).

The native of Rockledge, Florida threw 7.0 scoreless innings on the road against the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday, May 7th. Parrish held the Cardinals to just two hits and one walk while striking out four. He retired the first eight he faced and the final five, with five of his seven innings going down as 1-2-3 frames. The start was the organization's first seven-inning start of the season, it was the southpaw's second scoreless start and his fifth straight of 5.0 innings or more.

Selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 8th Round of the 2019 Draft out of Florida State University, Parrish is 3-1 this season with a 2.61 ERA (9 ER in 31.0 IP) across six starts this season, with 24 strikeouts. He ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the Texas League in ERA, second in opponents' average (.164), second in WHIP (0.84), and third in innings pitched.

It is the 32nd time in franchise history that a Naturals' pitcher has won the Pitcher of the Week award, the last being when Parrish was named the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week on August 29, 2021, after throwing a seven-inning complete game shutout against Springfield.

Connor Hollis of the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres) was the Texas League's Player of the Week, hitting .522 (12-for-23) in a series against Corpus Christi, with two home runs, two doubles, 10 runs scored, eight runs driven in, three stolen bases, and seven walks.

