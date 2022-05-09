San Antonio's Connor Hollis Named Texas League Player of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions infielder Connor Hollis has been named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of May 2-8, announced by Major League Baseball today. Hollis is the first Missions player to be recognized with an award this season. This is the first mid-season award for Hollis in his professional career.

Appearing in all six games last week against Corpus Christi, Hollis batted .522 (12-for-23) with two home runs, two doubles, 10 runs scored, eight runs driven in, three stolen bases, and seven walks.

On May 4th, he went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. The following night, he went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a grand slam.

Following his performance in Corpus Christi, he is now batting .287 (25-for-87) for the year. He has three home runs and six doubles this season. He has 15 runs batted in and has scored 20 runs in 2022.

For Hollis, the only other award he has won in his career was being named to the 2018 Appalachian League Post-Season All-Star Team with the Princeton Rays. He is the first Missions player since Esteury Ruiz (August 23, 2021) to be named Player of the Week.

The San Diego Padres signed Hollis to a minor league contract in April of this year after he was released by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hollis and the Missions return to action on Tuesday, May 10th to begin a six-game homestand with the Arkansas Travelers.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

