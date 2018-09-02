Champs Hang Tough, But Boulders Take Extra-Inning Affair

September 2, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - RF Conor Bierfeldt hit a two-run homer in the top of the tenth inning to give the Rockland Boulders a 7-5 win Sunday afternoon at RCGT Park.

"Offensively, we swung the bat well again today," said manager Hal Lanier. "We had some guys who had some quality at-bats today. It was a gutty outing for Alvarez."

The offence had a respectable day for Ottawa, who out-hit Rockland 14-11. Four Champions recorded multi-hit days, and SS Daniel Bick scored a pair of runs.

The Champions were able to battle back from a 5-2 deficit. Rockland held the three-run advantage into the eighth inning, but the Ottawa bats came to life. DH Sebastien Boucher hit his first home run of the season - a two-run shot that also plated Bick.

C Cyle Figueroa singled home 3B Jordan Caillouet later in the frame to tie the game.

The tie would hold until the top of the tenth, when Bierfeldt hit his two-run homer to left field. It was Bierfeldt's second big fly of the contest, earning him four RBIs on the day.

RHP Trey Haley picked up the win, while RHP Danny Carela was handed the loss. RHP Kyle Hansen notched his league-leading 18th save of the year.

RHP Edilson Alvarez got the start for Ottawa, pitching eighth inning while surrendering ten runs.

The Champions will look to end their season on a winning note when they again take on the Boulders tomorrow, Monday, September 3 at 1:35 p.m. It is Montreal Expos Day at the ballpark, and Bill "Spaceman" Lee will be in the Champions lineup.

Tickets for all Champions home games are available at www.ottawachampions.com, in-person at the RCGT Park box office, or by calling 613-745-BALL (2255).

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.