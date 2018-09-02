Can-Am League Game Recaps

Rockland 7, Ottawa 5 (10 Innings)

Conor Bierfeldt launched a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead Rockland to a 7-5 victory over Ottawa. With the win, the Boulders clinched the number three seed in the Can-Am League playoffs and will take on Quebec.

Rockland had a 5-1 lead through five innings of play but the Champions rallied for one in the sixth and three more in the eighth to tie the score at 5-5. The contest will eventually head to extra innings where Bierfeldt's homer in the 10th proved to be the difference.

The Boulders had 11 hits in the contest with Bierfeldt leading the way going 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. Kevin Krause had a three-hit outing with a pair of runs and an RBI while Cody Regis drove in a run and scored one in a 2-for-4 day.

Rockland pitcher Trey Haley tossed a scoreless inning of relief and earned his first win of the season. Haley gave up a hit in the three batters that he faced.

Trois-Rivieres 5, Sussex County 4

Javier Herrera's single in the ninth inning gave Trois-Rivieres a 5-3 lead and that proved to be the difference in the game as the Aigles held off Sussex County by a 5-4 final. With the victory, Trois-Rivieres took 3-of-4 in the final series of the regular season.

The Aigles had nine hits in the game and was led by Alexi Colon who went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Alberth Martinez had a four-hit game along with three RBIs while Herrera scored a run and drove in one in a 2-for-5 outing.

Aigles starting pitcher Kevin McNorton allowed three earned runs in five innings of work and notched the win. McNorton gave up a walk and six hits while striking out two in a 64-pitch effort. The righty finished the regular season at 8-4.

For the Miners in the loss, Martin Figueroa had a 1-for-4 game with two runs scored and an RBI.

Quebec 4, New Jersey 3

Adam Ehrlich brought home the game winning run off an error in the bottom of the ninth inning as Quebec came back to beat New Jersey, 4-3. The Capitales had a 3-2 lead going into the ninth but the Jackals tied it up in their half of the inning off a fielder's choice by Rony Cabrera.

Ehrlich led the way at the plate for Quebec going 1-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. James McOwen collected a pair of doubles in three official at-bats along with a run and an RBI while Phildrick Llewellyn tallied a run and went 2-for-3.

Capitales pitcher Mike Hepple threw two innings of relief and picked-up the victory. Hepple allowed an earned run on no hits and gave up three walks. The righthander is now 1-0 on the year.

For New Jersey in the loss, David Harris had a 1-for-2 day and launched his 23rd home run of the year.

