Championship Game 3 Watch Party this Friday at Stubby's

September 28, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Can't make it to Gastonia but want to cheer on your Barnstormers?!

We are having a Championship Watch Party for Game 3 on Friday Night at Stubby's downtown location. All fans and staff are welcome but there are no reservations or guaranteed seating!

Full Playoff Schedule

ATLANTIC LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 5 )

Game 3: Fri. Sept. 29th - AWAY vs. Gastonia - 6:30 PM

Game 4: Sat. Sept. 30th - AWAY vs. Gastonia - 6:30 PM*

Game 5: Sun. Oct. 1st - AWAY vs. Gastonia- 6:30 PM*

(*if Necessary)

Watch on FloSports

