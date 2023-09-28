Championship Game 3 Watch Party this Friday at Stubby's
September 28, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release
Can't make it to Gastonia but want to cheer on your Barnstormers?!
We are having a Championship Watch Party for Game 3 on Friday Night at Stubby's downtown location. All fans and staff are welcome but there are no reservations or guaranteed seating!
Full Playoff Schedule
ATLANTIC LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 5 )
Game 3: Fri. Sept. 29th - AWAY vs. Gastonia - 6:30 PM
Game 4: Sat. Sept. 30th - AWAY vs. Gastonia - 6:30 PM*
Game 5: Sun. Oct. 1st - AWAY vs. Gastonia- 6:30 PM*
(*if Necessary)
Watch on FloSports
