Bartz Brigade to Host 'Laughter Saves Lives' Comedy Tour

(York, Pa.) - They say laughter is the best medicine. On Thursday, October 12, the Bartz Brigade will be serving up a dose the size of a comedy superstar.

Through the sponsorship of WellSpan Health and in partnership with the York County Economic Alliance and the Laughter Saves Lives Foundation, Bartz Brigade will present a stop on the "Laughter Saves Lives" Comedy Tour, an evening headlined by Joseph Anthony, a top 20 finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing and a regular on Sirius/XM comedy channels.

A portion of the proceeds from the event at the Burning Bridge Tavern in Wrightsville will aid the Bartz Brigade's mission to support suicide prevention initiatives and to raise funds to be used here in York County to support local adolescents, young adults, and those serving in the military.

The Laughter Saves Lives Foundation was created by comedian and retired FDNY firefighter John Larocchia to honor the memories of first responders lost on September 11, 2001. Other portions of the evening's proceeds will go back to the foundation to help first responders overcome financial hardship due to unforeseen tragedy or illness. The tour, Larocchia said, was a cathartic creation.

"After losing 19 guys in my firehouse, I was like 'How do you move forward? How do you function in general?'" said Larocchia, who also serves as the host of the comedy tour. "I wanted a way to remember guys lost, so now we make people laugh in their name."

Partnering with other organizations helping first responders and members of the military, he said, has been an added bonus.

"To be able to help Bartz Brigade is a great thing," Larocchia said. "It was cool to go to York and develop connections with people we've just met. It's an awesome feeling."

Bartz Brigade founder Bruce Bartz, whose son, Corporal Trent Bartz, took his own life in 2015, said he can't think of a better way to raise funds to prevent the sadness that comes from those lost to suicide.

"The struggle is ongoing and serious for people throughout the York area," Bartz said. "Using laughter in that struggle, even for just one night, will be a terrific and welcome boost for the people looking out for the brave men and women of our military and their families. We hope to pack Burning Bridge Tavern for a night of fun that will benefit the cause long after the show ends."

Tickets for the show are $25 each and come with two drink tickets for beer or wine. Other beverage and food options will be available for purchase. Doors will open at 6 p.m.; the show will start at 7:00 p.m.

