OTTAWA - Ottawa-based company Lixar I.T. Inc. and the Ottawa Champions are pleased to announce they will be hosting the Lixar Lightning little league baseball team at the international series between the Champions and the Cuban nationals today. The event will include a Field of Dreams for the little leaguers, who are part of a Boys and Girls Club team supported by Lixar's healthy living program.

"Growing up, I can't remember a time that I didn't play baseball," said Emmanuel Florakas, president, Lixar IT. "It's always been an important part of my life and it's great to be out here, sharing that with the kids. We want them to know we value spending time with them." Emmanuel will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch of the game.

The Lixar Lightning baseball team was formed in 2014, as part of a Lixar initiative to mentor community kids and promote fun and activity through sport. "This has been a great opportunity for the kids. Last summer both the intermediate and senior teams took home first place. We're all very proud of them," said Paul Beauchamp, clubhouse manager for McGahan BGCO.

Lixar is a premier AI and Data Company in Canada, that helps clients discover how AI and data can be leveraged to provide actionable data-driven outcomes. On Community Day, Lixar is shutting down the office and heading out to support the Boys and Girls Club and the Lixar Lightning team at RCGT Park. It's one way that the company makes a point to keep its heart in the community. This cooperative event with The Ottawa Champions is something both organizations can be proud of.

"Being a pro team also means being a part of the community. We are always happy to give back," explained Champions owner, Miles Wolff. "It's great that we can share this experience with our neighbours, Lixar and the McGahan BGCO, who are just a pitch away."

The Ottawa Champions are in their fifth year at RCGT Park, where they host various community events. Friday's game will be the first of a three-game series between the Champions and the Cubans. It will be a bonus treat for the little leaguers to meet the players of both teams, and stand on the field with them as they kick off the series.

