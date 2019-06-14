Can-Am League Game Recaps

Ottawa 5, Cuba 4 - Box Score

Center fielder Steve Brown's two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning capped off a three-run rally as Ottawa defeated the Cuba National Team in a walk-off, 5-4.

The Champions plated a run in each of the second and fourth innings to grab a 2-0 lead. Cuba came back with two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to overcome the deficit and take a 3-2 advantage. The national team would tack on another run in the eighth before Ottawa plated the three in the ninth to take home the win.

Brown went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs while LF Eduard Pinto added a pair of hits and a run.

Champions pitcher Jesse Lepore tossed three innings of relief and picked-up the victory. The righty gave up an earned run on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Lepore is now 1-1 on the year.

For Cuba in the losing effort, C Yosvany Tardio went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Rockland 8, New Jersey 4 - Box Score

After falling behind 3-0 through a half of inning, Rockland would take over as they scored in four of the first five innings of the contest and defeated New Jersey by the score of 8-4.

The Boulders had 12 hits in the contest with four batters having multi-hit outings. Rockland 2B Ryne Birk led the way at the plate going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Boulders SS John Brontsema scored a run and drove in two in a 2-for-4 night while 1B Matt Oberste had a pair of hits in three at-bats to go along with a run.

Rockland starting pitcher JD Busfield allowed three earned runs over six innings of work and notched the victory. The righty gave up a pair of walks and four hits to go with four strikeouts. With the win, Busfield is now 3-0 on the year.

For the Jackals in the loss, LF Alfredo Marte went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Sussex County 5, Shikoku Island 1 - Box Score

Sussex County starting pitcher Jeff Thompson tossed seven strong innings in leading the Miners to a 5-1 victory over Shikoku Island.

Thompson gave up a walk and seven hits to go along with six strikeouts in a 101-pitch outing. The righty earned the win and is a perfect 4-0 on the season.

Offensively for Sussex County, 2B Trey Hair had a strong outing at the plate going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Miners SS Mikey Reynolds had two hits in five at-bats along with two runs scored while 3B Jarred Mederos plated a run in a 2-for-3 night. First baseman Audy Ciriaco also helped the Miners offense by launching a home run and driving in two.

Designated hitter Takai Yuka went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the loss for Shikoku Island.

Trois-Rivieres 7, Quebec 1 (11 Innings) - Box Score

Trois-Rivieres scored six runs in the top of the 11th inning to break a 1-1 tie and would coast from there to a 7-1 win over Quebec. The victory by the Aigles was their third straight.

The Aigles jumped on the board first in the top of the second inning as 1B Anthony Hermelyn came home to score on a single from C Joe Deluca. The Capitales would tie it up in the fourth as RF Brandon Fischer scored on a wild pitch from Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Garrett Harris. The score stayed that way until the 11th when Trois-Rivieres plated the six runs and would win the contest going away.

Aigles leadoff hitter David Glaude went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs while Hermelyn had two hits in four at-bats and scored a run.

Trois-Rivieres pitcher Cortland Cox tossed two scoreless innings of relief and notched his first victory of the season. Cox allowed a walk and a hit while striking out three batters.

