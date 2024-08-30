Chadwick Named Hurricanes Captain

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Friday that 2005-born defenceman Noah Chadwick has been named the 32nd Captain in Hurricanes franchise history.

Chadwick, 19, succeeds Joe Arntsen as Captain of the Hurricanes after serving as an Alternate Captain during the 2023- 2024 season. The Saskatoon, SK, product was originally draft by the 'Canes in the second-round (38th overall) in the 2020 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. During his three years in Lethbridge, Chadwick has appeared in 146 regular season games totaling 79 points (19g-60a) with 44 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating. He set a career-high in goals (12), assists (44) and points (56) in 66 games.

"I'm super honoured and it's a privilege to be named the captain of the Hurricanes and it's something that I'm not going to take lightly," said Chadwick. "To be able to take over from a great captain in Joe [Arntsen] is an honour. I bring a lot of different aspects to the role than him, but he's a fantastic leader and he helped shape me and he showed what it means to be the captain."

The 6'4, 200-pound rearguard was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth-round (183rd overall) of the 2023 National Hockey League Entry Draft before signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Leafs in December of last year. Chadwick was named both the WHL and Canadian Hockey League Scholastic Player of the Year while also being named a second-team all-star in the WHL's Central Division. Additionally, he attended the 2024 National Junior Team summer showcase for the 2025 World Junior Championship.

The full Hurricanes leadership group will be announced at a later date.

