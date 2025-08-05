CFL Plays of the Week - Week 9, 2025

Catch every momentum-shifting moment in this week's top plays, presented by Timber Mart. Trey Vaval scores twice on returns and Bo Levi Mitchell climbs the all-time passing list. Watch the full video to see which play lands at number one.







