CFL Players Take on Local Eats in Vancouver

January 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Watch CFL stars Austin Mack, Tre Ford, Ajou Ajou, and Alexander Hollins experience Vancouver's food scene during Grey Cup week. Join them as they taste the best local dishes and explore the culinary diversity of the city. Don't forget to like, subscribe, and comment below with your favourite moment!

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.