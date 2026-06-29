CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

CFL 2026 Recap - Ottawa at Montreal - Week 4

Published on June 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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The Ottawa REDBLACKS host the Montreal Alouettes in week 4 action of the 2026 CFL season.

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