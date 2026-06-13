CFC Completes Season Sweep Over 865 Alliance

Published on June 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC on game night

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC on game night(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC defeated 865 Alliance 1-0 on Friday night in front of a CFC Women club record attendance of 1,982.

CFC had to remain patient but the breakthrough finally came in the 85th minute when Kallie West scored off a second chance created from a free-kick.

EG Dillard nearly opened the scoring for Chattanooga in the 20th minute with a shot that deflected high off the crossbar.

CFC had another chance in the 30th minute when Kasie Vigil's corner kick swung in to find Claire Palya for a header that was saved.

865 had a strong chance in the 38th but CFC goalkeeper Ashton Blair stayed solid between the posts with a crucial kick-save.

Neither side was able to put one in the back of the net, sending the match into halftime level at 0-0.

The second half remained tight, but West buried a shot through chaos in front of the net to finally break the deadlock for the Scenic City.

Chattanooga held on to its lead through the end of regulation to complete the season sweep over the visitors from Knoxville.

"It was a huge win," said Head Coach Majo Harispuru. "The team deserves it. We play to win, to score goals and to have a good time. We've been doing the right things to get there, so emotionally we definitely needed that reassurance. This is more than three points; it feels like 12." Full post-match press conference here.

Chattanooga FC will finish out its three-match homestand against Nashville Rhythm on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale at CFCTIX.com.

Chattanooga FC (2-1-1, 7 pts.) - 865 Alliance (1-0-3, 3 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Final score:

CFC: 1

865: 0

Scoring summary:

85': Kallie West - CFC

Stats (CFC / 865):

Shots: 6 / 8

Fouls: 2 / 3

Offside: 0 / 1

Corners: 6 / 3

Saves: 6 / 2

Discipline:

85' - Anna Ogle, 865 (Caution)

85' - Kasie Vigil, CFC (Caution)

Lineup:

Chattanooga FC starters: Ashton Blair, Tori Soutuyo, Claire Palya, Kallie West, Kasie Vigil, EG Dillard, Kei Yoneda, Linka Ono, Hannah Helms, Reika Yuba, Annick Lolita Manga Zouma

Substitutes: Kyleigh Hall, Luiza Junior dos Santos, Georgina Palós, Kloe Reeves, Ximena Jauregui, Casamina Palazzolo, Kayden Mounce, Ryleigh Ramey, Charlotte Reynolds

Head Coach: Majo Harispuru

865 Alliance starters: Aliza Mannon, Anna Ogle, Brinley Murphy, Cayden Norris, Haley Noblit, Kassandra Estep, Mary Emery, McKalie Ball, Morgan Holloway, Taylor Hoag, Virginia Wilson

Substitutes: Elly Leander, Emery Conway, HP, Lauren Leslie, Mackenzie Howard, Sami Lipcon

Head Coach: Josh Gray

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