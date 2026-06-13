CFC Completes Season Sweep Over 865 Alliance
Published on June 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC defeated 865 Alliance 1-0 on Friday night in front of a CFC Women club record attendance of 1,982.
CFC had to remain patient but the breakthrough finally came in the 85th minute when Kallie West scored off a second chance created from a free-kick.
EG Dillard nearly opened the scoring for Chattanooga in the 20th minute with a shot that deflected high off the crossbar.
CFC had another chance in the 30th minute when Kasie Vigil's corner kick swung in to find Claire Palya for a header that was saved.
865 had a strong chance in the 38th but CFC goalkeeper Ashton Blair stayed solid between the posts with a crucial kick-save.
Neither side was able to put one in the back of the net, sending the match into halftime level at 0-0.
The second half remained tight, but West buried a shot through chaos in front of the net to finally break the deadlock for the Scenic City.
Chattanooga held on to its lead through the end of regulation to complete the season sweep over the visitors from Knoxville.
"It was a huge win," said Head Coach Majo Harispuru. "The team deserves it. We play to win, to score goals and to have a good time. We've been doing the right things to get there, so emotionally we definitely needed that reassurance. This is more than three points; it feels like 12." Full post-match press conference here.
Chattanooga FC will finish out its three-match homestand against Nashville Rhythm on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale at CFCTIX.com.
Chattanooga FC (2-1-1, 7 pts.) - 865 Alliance (1-0-3, 3 pts.)
Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.
Final score:
CFC: 1
865: 0
Scoring summary:
85': Kallie West - CFC
Stats (CFC / 865):
Shots: 6 / 8
Fouls: 2 / 3
Offside: 0 / 1
Corners: 6 / 3
Saves: 6 / 2
Discipline:
85' - Anna Ogle, 865 (Caution)
85' - Kasie Vigil, CFC (Caution)
Lineup:
Chattanooga FC starters: Ashton Blair, Tori Soutuyo, Claire Palya, Kallie West, Kasie Vigil, EG Dillard, Kei Yoneda, Linka Ono, Hannah Helms, Reika Yuba, Annick Lolita Manga Zouma
Substitutes: Kyleigh Hall, Luiza Junior dos Santos, Georgina Palós, Kloe Reeves, Ximena Jauregui, Casamina Palazzolo, Kayden Mounce, Ryleigh Ramey, Charlotte Reynolds
Head Coach: Majo Harispuru
865 Alliance starters: Aliza Mannon, Anna Ogle, Brinley Murphy, Cayden Norris, Haley Noblit, Kassandra Estep, Mary Emery, McKalie Ball, Morgan Holloway, Taylor Hoag, Virginia Wilson
Substitutes: Elly Leander, Emery Conway, HP, Lauren Leslie, Mackenzie Howard, Sami Lipcon
Head Coach: Josh Gray
Images from this story
|
Chattanooga FC on game night
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2026
- CFC Completes Season Sweep Over 865 Alliance - Chattanooga FC
- Tomorrow's Match - POSTPONED - Jacksonville Armada FC
- Orlando City B Signs Academy Product Parker Amoo-Mensah to MLS NEXT Pro Contract - Orlando City B
- Inter Miami CF II Away at Chicago Fire FC II this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- Real Monarchs Sign RSL Academy DF Linkon Ream - Real Monarchs
- The Assist: Orlando City B at Huntsville City FC - June 13, 2026 - Orlando City B
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.