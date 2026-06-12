Inter Miami CF II Away at Chicago Fire FC II this Sunday

Published on June 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-8L-3D, 4 pts) continues its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign on the road this Sunday, June 14, taking on Chicago Fire FC II (3W-5L-4D, 16 pts) at Flames Field at the University Illinois Chicago. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Chicago

Sunday's matchup will mark the eighth all-time meeting between the two sides. Inter Miami II holds an all-time record of one win, three draws and three losses against Chicago.

The most recent meeting between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw, with Inter Miami II falling in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Scouting Report

Chicago Fire FC II enters the weekend sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with 16 points through 12 matches this season.

Most recently, Chicago suffered a 3-0 road defeat against Atlanta United 2.

Forward Dean Boltz has been a key attacking presence for Chicago this campaign, leading the team with three goals and one assist.







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