Real Monarchs Sign RSL Academy DF Linkon Ream

Published on June 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs announces today the signing of RSL Academy Defender Linkon Ream. Ream will spend time on Real Monarchs' payroll until July of 2027 prior to transferring to the MLS portion of his contract ahead of the inaugural Major League Soccer Fall-to-Spring 2027-2028 schedule. In 2027, Ream is scheduled to become the Claret-and-Cobalt's 50th Homegrown, expanding its lead for most homegrowns amongst all MLS Sides.

The announcement comes on the heels of Ream's first professional start last Sunday in the Monarchs' 3-0 loss at San Jose Earthquakes II. The Claret-and-Cobalt pipeline product has logged 98 minutes throughout his four appearances following his professional debut in March nearly logging his first professional goal from distance in SLC's 3-1 loss to SKC II on May 29th.

A staple within the Claret-and-Cobalt Academy defensive line, Ream heavily contributed throughout his academic career. Ream, 16 years of age and eligible for both U16 and U18 squads split time throughout his career appearing in prestigious international invitationals throughout the U18 2025-26 campaign that included the Torneo Internacional (LIGA MX Invitational), and K-League International whilst logging multiple Generation adidas Cups and MLS NEXT Cup appearances with both squads headlined by the U16 2025 MLS NEXT Cup title clinching its historic "Double" feat; becoming the first squad to win both Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup in the same season.

Ream inking his professional contract completes history with his sister and Utah Royals FC FW KK Ream becoming the first brother-sister contracted duo between the RSL pipeline and NWSL sister-club URFC.

PLAYER INFO: Linkon Ream

Position: Defender

Number: 88

Age: 16

Height: 5' 7"

Hometown: Herriman, UT

Nationality: USA

Previous Club: RSL Academy

How Acquired: Homegrown Singing

Real Monarchs host Portland Timbers 2 this Saturday, June 13 at Zions Bank Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 pm MT. Following this weekend's match Real Monarchs will depart for its three match road trip making stops at Tacoma Defiance (Jun. 21), Ventura County (Jun. 27), and LAFC 2 (Jul. 5). All MLS NEXT Pro matches are available for streaming on MLSNEXTPro.com or OneFootball.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2026

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