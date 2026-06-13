Tomorrow's Match - POSTPONED

Published on June 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Jacksonville Armada FC News Release







Unfortunately the Jacksonville Armada Women's match against Seminole United originally scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at Patton Park has been POSTPONED.

A makeup date will be announced at a later time. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and continued support of the Armada Women.

Please stay tuned to our social media channels and website for updates regarding the rescheduled match.







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