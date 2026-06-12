Orlando City B Signs Academy Product Parker Amoo-Mensah to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

Published on June 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City B has signed Orlando City Academy defender Parker Amoo-Mensah to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2028 season, the club announced today. Amoo-Mensah becomes the latest academy product to advance along Orlando City's development pathway into the professional ranks with OCB.

"Parker is a player who has shown leadership, strong progression within our development pathway and has earned this next opportunity," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City SC General Manager and Sporting Director. "He has shown consistency, discipline and hunger, and he understands what he needs to embrace each day to continue pushing toward the professional level. Signing his first contract marks a significant step in his development along our pathway, and we're excited to see him continue his progress with OCB."

Amoo-Mensah made his professional debut March 8, 2026, against Chicago Fire FC II and has since made 12 appearances, including eight starts, for Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro play. The 18-year-old recorded his first goal contribution March 14, 2026, providing an assist on a Harvey Sarajian goal against Carolina Core FC after entering as a second-half substitute.

The signing of Amoo-Mensah further reflects Orlando City's commitment to creating a clear and purposeful pathway for academy players, with opportunities to advance from the youth ranks to MLS NEXT Pro and beyond.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City B signs Orlando City Academy defender Parker Amoo-Mensah to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2028.

Parker Amoo-Mensah [AH-moo MEN-suh]

Number: 52

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11

Born: February 12, 2008

Hometown: Lisle, Ill.

Citizenship: USA







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