The Assist: Orlando City B at Huntsville City FC - June 13, 2026

Published on June 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Wicks Family Field, Huntsville, Ala.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Media Assets:

Game Notes The Story:

Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 3, Carolina Core 2 (6/7/26, Osceola Country Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Pedro Leão (2), Matthew Belgodere; Arnaud Tattevin, Antonion Pineda

Huntsville City FC's Last Matchup: Toronto FC 2 2, Huntsville City FC 1 (6/5/26, York Lions Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Reid Fisher, Antone Bossenberry; Maximus Ekk

Against the Opposition (All Competitions):

Series Record: 3-4-1 (Home: 2-2-0, Away: 1-2-1)

Last Matchup: ORL 1, HNT 3 (3/2/26, Osceola County Stadium)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2026

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