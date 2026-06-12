The Assist: Orlando City B at Huntsville City FC - June 13, 2026
Published on June 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B News Release
The Need-to-Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Wicks Family Field, Huntsville, Ala.
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com
Media Assets:
Game Notes The Story:
Current Form:
OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 3, Carolina Core 2 (6/7/26, Osceola Country Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Pedro Leão (2), Matthew Belgodere; Arnaud Tattevin, Antonion Pineda
Huntsville City FC's Last Matchup: Toronto FC 2 2, Huntsville City FC 1 (6/5/26, York Lions Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Reid Fisher, Antone Bossenberry; Maximus Ekk
Against the Opposition (All Competitions):
Series Record: 3-4-1 (Home: 2-2-0, Away: 1-2-1)
Last Matchup: ORL 1, HNT 3 (3/2/26, Osceola County Stadium)
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2026
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- The Assist: Orlando City B at Huntsville City FC - June 13, 2026 - Orlando City B
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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