Cesar Perdomo Wins Northwest League Pitcher of the Week

September 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene, OR - In the final series of the 2024 season, the Ems added one more accolade to their belt. Earlier today, the MiLB announced that Emeralds starter Cesar Perdomo won the Northwest League pitcher of the week.

Perdomo was the starting pitcher in the Emeralds final win of the season against the Vancouver Canadians on Friday, September 6th. He pitched 5 scoreless innings en route to earning his 3rd win of the season. He allowed just 1 base hit, and struck out 8 batters.

This was Perdomo's first player of the week award in his professional career.

With the season now officially in the books, the Ems were able to take home the player of the week award 7 different times. 4 pitchers and 3 hitters were able to take the hardware.

