Cerda Catapults Daytona to Series Split, 8-4

July 18, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - CF Allan Cerda smashed a towering two-run home run to start the scoring and finished the day with a pair of knocks and three batted in, as the Daytona Tortugas earned a series split with an 8-4 victory over the Bradenton Marauders in front of 1,367 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening.

Scoreless in the bottom of the second, DH Daniel Vellojín (2-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SO) started a rally for Daytona (31-35) with a line-drive single to left. Two pitches later, Cerda (2-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) blasted off. The 21-year-old clocked a 467-foot mammoth shot over the videoboard in left-center for a two-run home run. His team-leading sixth of the year put the Tortugas in front, 2-0.

Daytona would not stop in that frame, however, as 2B Brandon Leyton (3-3, R, 2 2B, BB) immediately followed the long ball with a double to left-center. Following a strikeout, C Justin Gomez (2-4, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) cranked a drive that hooked around the pole in right for another two-run blast. The Claremont, Calif. native's first home run of the season doubled the lead, 4-0.

Bradenton snatched a run back in the top of the third on a throwing error and added another in the fifth when 1B Ernny Ordóñez (3-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) served an opposite-field home run over the fence in right - his third - to draw within a pair, 4-2.

Once again, the 'Tugas would retaliate with the gopher ball. Vellojín rifled the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth down the line in left and just over Sysco signage for a solo home run. The left-handed swinger's third homer of the campaign put Daytona back up by three, 5-2.

In the seventh, the Marauders would get as close as they'd be all night. Singles from DH Endy Rodríguez (1-3, R, BB) and RF Daniel Rivero (1-4, R) placed runners at second and third before the lead man scored on a wild pitch. Ordóñez would step in and deliver again, posting a run-scoring single to left-center. Rivero scored on the base-hit to make it a one-run game, 5-4.

After another single scooted the tying run to third and put the go-ahead run on base, RHP Sam Hellinger (2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 SO) registered a strikeout to strand the men aboard.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Tortugas got the two runs back and more. 3B Elly De La Cruz (1-5, R, 2B, 3 SO) kickstarted the rally with a double to right before a pair of walks loaded the bases. Following a pitching change, Cerda hit a ground ball to third. Bradenton attempted to turn an inning-ending double play, but the ball was dropped on the transfer at second. De La Cruz crossed on the fielder's choice to put Daytona back up two, 6-4.

1B Leo Seminati (1-4, 2 RBI, 3 SO) promptly followed by ripping a line drive to left. The laser landed in front of the left fielder - allowing two runs to score on the single - to give the 'Tugas a four-run cushion, 8-4.

That was more than enough for Hellinger who allowed just a couple of singles over the final two frames to earn his second save with Daytona and his third overall on the season.

RHP Frainger Aranguren (3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 SO) went the bulk of the outing in relief, twirling 3.2 innings en route to his third win of the season. Making his first start since July 29, 2018, in the Arizona League, RHP Nick Hanson (2.0 IP, BB) posted a pair of shutout frames in his role as the opener.

RHP Jared Jones (4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 7 SO) yielded a career-high four runs for Bradenton, suffering the first loss of his professional career.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Tortugas will hit the road for a six-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Low-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday evening's series opener. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:45 p.m. leading up to the 7 p.m. first pitch from Hammond Stadium.

Daytona will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, July 27, to open up a six-contest homestand against the St. Lucie Mets, Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. Fans can get in on deals at the concession stand with $2.50 Michelob Ultra draft beers.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 18, 2021

