Radcliff Racks up 4-RBIs, Threshers Lose 12-5 on Saturday Night

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Baron Radcliff continued to stay hot in the series, but the Threshers offense couldn't keep up with the 17 runs produced by the Blue Jays in a 17-6 loss on Saturday night.

Radcliff extended his hit streak to seven games and has had a hit in all five games of the series played so far. The lefty was 2-for-2 with two walks at the plate, with a single and his second home run in as many days.

After the first inning was completed, the game went into a two hour and 45 minute weather delay.

After the delay, Clearwater (32-32) opened the scoring in the second inning with a Radcliff RBI single, but Dunedin (27-37) put up four runs in each of the third, fifth, sixth, and eighth innings for a lead the Threshers could not overcome.

Due to the scheduled postgame fireworks show being canceled by time constraints, tickets from the Saturday, July 17, game may be redeemed for a remaining 2021 Threshers home game.

The Threshers and Blue Jays face off in the finale of the six-game series at BayCare Ballpark Sunday afternoon. LHP Rafael Marcano (1-1) is set to start for the Threshers. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. for the 12:00 p.m. first pitch. TICKETS

