Central PA 4th Fest Returns to Medlar Field for July 4th Celebration at the Ballpark

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The Central PA 4th Fest returns to Medlar Field on Monday, July 4 for a celebration of independence at the home of the State College Spikes and Penn State Baseball. The 4th Fest program includes the return of the Human Cannonball from "America's Got Talent," plenty of live music from Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and more favorites, and a signature 4th Fest FIREWORKS show that will light up the skies for the 4th of July.

The jam-packed 4th Fest entertainment slate begins when Medlar Field gates open at 4 p.m., and there's sure to be more than one big blast on the night when David Smith Jr. brings his record-setting Human Cannonball act back to launch higher and farther than ever before in Happy Valley as he makes his first 4th Fest appearance since 2016. Smith will also fly through the skies following the Spikes' July 3 home game to kick off the holiday weekend.

The 4th Fest live music bill features an array of rockers ready to step into the box and celebrate Independence Day the Happy Valley way. The legendary Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes come in from the coast of New Jersey to join Jackie Brown and the Gill Street Band and local favorites Velveeta on the on-field stage.

Additional 4th Fest activities include an array of fun for youngsters at the Geisinger Kids Zone in left field and a full lineup of food and beverage options across the ballpark throughout the night.

The roster of on-field activities will also include Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health and much more.

Fans can purchase their tickets now to enjoy all the pomp and pageantry of 4th Fest at Medlar Field, plus the exclusive viewing location for the fully choreographed FIREWORKS display presented by Starfire Corporation.

Individual tickets for the Central PA 4th Fest celebration at the ballpark start at just $15, with four-packs starting at just $40. Larger groups can purchase 10-person Pepsi Picnic Pavilion picnic table packages for $100, with limited availability. Air-conditioned luxury suites in the Geisinger Champions Club and other Group Hospitality areas are also available. For more information, or to purchase any of the available 4th Fest ticket packages, call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711, buy and download at StateCollegeSpikes.com, or visit the Ticket Office in-person during normal business hours.

Parking fees for attendees are included in the cost of your 4th Fest ticket, with parking available in three designated on-campus lots - Jordan East, Stadium West and Porter North. Parking for those without 4th Fest tickets will be available after 7 p.m. and will be charged at $10 per vehicle, or is complimentary with display of a valid PSU parking permit. There is no tailgating allowed within any parking area for this event.

"All of us are excited to bring the Central PA 4th Fest back to Medlar Field this July 4th," said Central PA 4th Fest President Kurt Weibel. "We're proud to once again partner with the State College Spikes for a memorable 4th Fest experience that expands on last year and offers even more entertainment leading to a brilliantly choreographed fireworks display to cap off the festivities. With the array of activities within the ballpark, this offers a fantastic chance for Happy Valley residents of all ages to enjoy a 4th Fest experience as never before."

"We cannot wait to welcome Happy Valley to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the exclusive viewing location for the Central PA 4th Fest FIREWORKS show," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "Our friends at 4th Fest have assembled a fantastic lineup of entertainment for fans all the way through the night, and we are sure that there will be something for everybody to celebrate at the ballpark."

