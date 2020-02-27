Centerplate to Host Job Fair at First Horizon Park

February 27, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club's food and beverage provider, Centerplate, will host a seasonal job fair at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, March 3 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Centerplate is seeking outgoing, energetic and fan-friendly individuals to become part of their game-day staff for 70 home games and additional ballpark events.

Positions to be hired include cooks, dishwashers, culinary supervisors, concession supervisors, concession cashiers, concession backline, catering attendants and warehouse staff. All positions offer flexible hours and schedules, shifts ranging from four-to-six hours in length, and hourly wages vary by position.

All attendees should enter First Horizon Park through the Suite and Club entrance doors adjacent to the ticket office on Junior Gilliam Way. Applicants should come prepared to interview with a Centerplate staff member.

The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.