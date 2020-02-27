Grizzlies Unveil 2020 Daily Specials

February 27, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies have announced their 2020 weekly promotions, designed to enhance what is already the most cost-effective, family-friendly entertainment and sports experience in the Central Valley.

This season, the Grizzlies are proud to partner with Fresno Street Eats to bring an experience like none other to Thursday night baseball. On nine of the 10 Thursdays during the 2020 season, Fresno Street Eats will bring an all-new food experience to Chukchansi Park, featuring the best local food trucks serving one-of-a-kind dishes that will only be available that night.

"We are so excited to welcome Fresno Street Eats to the Grizzlies family," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies president. "Their creative approach to everyday foods sets a new standard for culinary excitement at Chukchansi Park."

The Fresno Street Eats fun will start on April 16 against the Reno Aces. Themes for the nine Thursdays will be announced next week at an exclusive press conference featuring the best aspects of Fresno Street Eats.

Besides Fresno Street Eats, fans can take advantage of the other daily specials found below:

Monday Madness, presented by Island Waterpark: Two Reserved tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas, two Island Waterpark passes (may be used any Monday-Thursday) and two Fresno Chaffee Zoo vouchers - a $140 value available in one package, all for just $29! To purchase online, select the Reserved section for any Monday game, purchase two tickets, then come to the Ticket Office when you arrive at the stadium to pick up your vouchers/passes!

Toyota Taco Tuesdays, presented by Toyota: 2-for-1 Field Box tickets, $2 tacos, $2 sodas and $2 churros as the Grizzlies play as the Fresno Tacos on each Tuesday home game. Specials are available when gates open through the end of the fifth inning.

One Dollar Wednesdays: Rotating $1 food special each week! Look for a new $1 food item every Wednesday!

Fresno Street Eats: The Thursday night party is back! Enjoy creative, delicious food experiences curated by Fresno Street Eats in the Fresno Social area with the best food trucks, DJs and creative drink specials.

Thursday Happy Hour: Happy Hour special from gates open to first pitch for every Thursday home game includes a burger, chips and a 12-oz beer (or soda), for just FIVE DOLLARS for the combo. The most affordable meal-deal in baseball!

Friday Night Fireworks/Farm Grown Fridays: Post-game fireworks follow every Friday home game. Also, don't forget to check out the farmer's market on the concourse prior and during the game.

Save Mart Sundays, presented by Save Mart: Bring your Save Mart receipt or show the "Save Smart" app at the ticket office to receive $5 off each ticket (limit eight tickets). Two Grizzlies players will sign autographs prior to the game and kids run the bases post-game presented by Producers Dairy. Family catch on the field will also be pre-game on Sundays, beginning on Father's Day, June 21.

For more information on the daily specials, click here.

To purchase single game tickets or to see the full promo schedule, visit https://www.milb.com/fresno/tickets/single-game-tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.