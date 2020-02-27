OKC Dodgers Announce Special Promotions for 2020 Home Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' first-ever Bark in the Park, appearances by Marvel super heroes, multiple 89ers and Cielo Azul nights, the return of favorite season-long promotions like $2 Thursdays, as well as the addition of Saturdays on the Plaza highlight the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 2020 home schedule at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The OKC Dodgers offer family-friendly promotions, theme nights, entertainment and giveaways all season long. Popular Braum's Friends and Family Nights and All-You-Can-Eat Seats are back for 2020, along with returning group nights such as Pack the Park Pink, Hometown Heroes and Faith and Family Night, as well as the addition of First Responders Nights this season.

The OKC Dodgers open the home portion of their 2020 schedule at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 against the Nashville Sounds at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and their Pacific Coast League schedule features 70 home games from April through August. Group and season ticket packages are currently available and single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.

Giveaway Nights

The OKC Dodgers have four giveaway nights scheduled throughout the season, with the first 1,000 fans through the gates for these games receiving the following items:

- Saturday, May 9 - OKC Dodgers hat

- Saturday, June 13 - OKC Dodgers cooler bag

- Saturday, July 11 - OKC 89ers socks

- Saturday, Aug. 15 - Gavin Lux bobblehead

Outside Entertainment Acts

- Friday, April 17 - ZOOperstars! presented by Heartland Flyer - Fun, inflatable characters dance, perform acrobatics, tricks and comedy on the field between innings.

- Friday, May 29 - Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Courtyard by Marriott - Come out to the ballpark to meet Captain Marvel and Star-Lord as they make special appearances and interact with fans during the game.

- Saturday, Aug. 1 - Loop Rawlins: One Man Wild West Show - The trick roper, whip cracker and gun spinner will perform a variety of jaw-dropping feats throughout the night.

- Saturday, Aug. 29 - OKC Disc Dogs - Area dogs perform acrobatic stunts and show off their canine skills on the field between innings.

- Additional entertainment acts to be announced during key dates such as Â¡CelebraciÃ³n Cielo Azul!, 89ers Nights and Fan Appreciation Weekend Aug. 28-30.

$2 Thursdays

All Thursday home games will again feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

Friday Night Fireworks

Fireworks will follow each of the OKC Dodgers' scheduled Friday night home games throughout the season. A total of 13 fireworks nights are slated for 2020, including Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 during the Dodgers' Independence Day celebration.

Saturdays on the Plaza

Come out early to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark prior to Saturday night home games to enjoy a variety of displays, performances, music, activities, fun and more on the outer Mickey Mantle Plaza, located on the west side of the ballpark. These special activities will vary for each of OKC's 10 Saturday home dates and take place starting at 5 p.m.

Chaparral Energy Family Sundays

Every Sunday home game will be filled with family-oriented activities everyone can enjoy, including pregame player autographs, inflatable games and a family activity station. Team mascots Brooklyn and Brix, along with members of the Blue CrÃ¼e entertainment team, will be available for a pregame meet-and-greet outside of the ballpark on the Johnny Bench Plaza. Kids can also run the bases following each Sunday game. One lucky family will be recognized as the Chaparral Energy Family of the Game, receiving recognition on the video board and souvenirs.

Â¡CelebraciÃ³n Cielo Azul!

This marks the third season Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City will take the field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City is again participating in MiLB's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" or "Fun Cup" - a season-long event designed to embrace the unique culture and values of each participating team's local Hispanic/Latino communities. During two special 2020 home series known as Â¡CelebraciÃ³n Cielo Azul! April 29-May 3 and June 25-29, players and coaches will wear Cielo Azul uniforms on the field, while specialty foods, Latin music, special performances and a bilingual environment will be featured throughout the ballpark. The Latino Community Development Agency will receive a $1 donation from group tickets sold and as part of a special Cielo Azul ticket package.

Oklahoma City 89ers Nights

Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in a nod to the franchise's history for three special nights this season - Friday, June 12; Saturday, July 11 and Friday, Aug. 28. July 11 includes a giveaway of 89ers socks for the first 1,000 fans. During the third and final 89ers Night of the season Aug. 28, the team's game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off via silent auction to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97, winning two Pacific Coast League titles in 1963 and 1965, and two American Association titles in 1992 and 1996 before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

Braum's Friends and Family Nights

Eight Braum's Friends and Family Nights are featured throughout 2020, allowing groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $11 each. The dates for Braum's Friends and Family Nights are Friday, April 17; Saturday, May 2; Friday, May 15; Friday, June 12; Saturday, June 27; Thursday, July 2; Friday, July 31 and Friday, Aug. 28.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats

Groups of 10 or more can eat the night away during seven special games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark that feature all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC Dodgers hat for the price of $20 per person. The dates for this season's All-You-Can-Eat Seats are Saturday, April 18; Saturday, May 30; Friday, June 26; Saturday, July 11; Saturday, Aug. 1; Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 29.

Hometown Heroes presented by Boeing

The OKC Dodgers will host two Hometown Heroes nights presented by Boeing, on Friday, May 15 and Friday, July 10 to recognize current and former local military personnel and their families. Special group rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more. The nights feature in-game recognition of military members as well as fireworks following the games.

Pack the Park Pink with MidFirst Bank

OKC Dodgers players and coaches will wear special pink jerseys and fans are encouraged to wear pink on Friday, July 31 as the OKC Dodgers Pack the Park Pink with MidFirst Bank to support breast cancer awareness. A silent auction will take place during the game for fans to bid on the Dodgers' game-worn, autographed pink jerseys with proceeds benefitting Susan G. Komen Oklahoma. Special group prices as well as limited edition pink OKC Dodgers hats and T-shirts are available to groups of 10 or more. Pink fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

First Responders Nights

Join the OKC Dodgers in honoring all current and former first responders during Opening Weekend Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. Special programming throughout the weekend will focus on honoring the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, including a special pregame ceremony April 18 to "retire" the No. 168 in recognition of the 168 lives lost April 19, 1995. Three unique ticket packages are available that include an OKC Dodgers hat and a donation to benefit local first responders starting at $16 per ticket.

Bark in the Park presented by Camp Bow Wow

Your dog can join in the fun at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Thursday, May 14 for the OKC Dodgers' first Bark in the Park presented by Camp Bow Wow. A special $21 ticket package includes a game ticket, ticket for your dog, a Dodgers dog bandana as well as a $3 donation to the OKC Fraternal Order of Police K-9 Memorial. Additional tickets for your human friends are available for only $15 each and $2 beer, soda and bottled water will be available from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products.

Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Courtyard by Marriott

Captain Marvel and Star-Lord visit Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for an action-packed Marvel Super Hero Night Friday, May 29 presented by Courtyard by Marriott. Three ticket options are available starting at $22 per ticket to take in the baseball game, special entertainment and postgame fireworks. Additional ticket packages include a custom Dodgers cape and/or private meet-and-greet with the Marvel heroes in attendance.

INTEGRIS Home Run For Life

The INTEGRIS Home Run For Life series returns for the ninth straight season and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases during games Friday, April 17; Friday, May 29; Saturday, June 27; Saturday, July 11 and Saturday, Aug. 15.

Love's Baseball Buddies

During select games throughout the season, Love's Baseball Buddies will take the field with the OKC Dodgers. Children ages 7-12 can enter to be randomly selected for the opportunity to hang out in the Dodgers dugout prior to the game, take a behind-the-scenes tour, meet players, be introduced over the public address system and run onto the field with the team for the national anthem. Boys and girls selected to participate will also receive an OKC Dodgers T-shirt and hat. Entries can be made online at okcdodgers.com or in-person during Dodgers home games.

LifeShare Everlasting Fans

LifeShare of Oklahoma will be on the concourse during OKC Dodgers home games to encourage organ donation and distribute information about the organization's initiatives. Fans who register to become an organ donor at a game will receive an exclusive OKC Dodgers T-shirt.

Clubhouse Collectibles

The Clubhouse Collectibles silent auction returns in August as the OKC Dodgers partner with The Oklahoman to raise money to provide resources to local schools. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn, autographed memorabilia inside the Johnny Bench Gate throughout the night.

Field Trip Days

Three Field Trip Days are on the Dodgers schedule this season with each game starting at 11:05 a.m. Early games on Monday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 13 give students a chance to enjoy one last field trip before the school year ends. Wednesday, June 10 provides a fun outing for summer camps and day cares. Groups of 10 or more will receive an OKC Dodgers game ticket, baseball hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person. These dates are extremely popular and sell out fast, so reserve your group outing today.

Faith and Family Night

Join a night of fun and fellowship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Saturday, May 9. Enjoy the OKC Dodgers' 6:05 p.m. game before taking in a postgame concert presented by Hobby Lobby and Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association. The artist will be announced in early March. Groups of 10 or more will receive a special rate and an OKC Dodgers hat in addition to the postgame concert.

Group Theme Nights

- Scout Night (Saturday, April 18) - Scout Troops, Cub Scout Packs and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in an on-field parade and recognition prior to the Dodgers' game on this special night. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC Dodgers baseball hat and Scouts also receive a patch.

- Teacher Appreciation Night (Saturday, May 2) - Join the OKC Dodgers in a celebration of our state's great teachers. Teachers who purchase tickets for a group of 10 or more will receive a special ticket price as well as an OKC Dodgers coffee mug.

- Future Dodgers Nights (Friday, May 29; Saturday, June 13 and Friday, June 26) - Youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field during these popular group nights. Game tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC Dodgers hat.

- Girl Scout Night (Saturday, May 30) - Celebrate Girl Scout Troops and leaders on this special night. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC Dodgers hat as well as a patch for Girl Scouts. Scouts and leaders in uniform will be invited to participate in a special pregame parade and recognition before the Dodgers' game.

Independence Day Celebration

The OKC Dodgers will celebrate Independence Day over two patriotic days in July. Fans can commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence starting Thursday, July 2 with $2 beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. The fun celebration continues Friday, July 3. Fireworks will follow both games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark May 20-24. Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will host a guaranteed 13 games during the five-day, double-elimination tournament. All-session passes are now available, ranging in price from $69 for terrace seats to $169 for club seats. Group tickets are also available for groups of 10 or more. Prices start at $12 per session for terrace seats, with field seats $15 per session. Call (405) 218-2180 or visit okcdodgers.com for more information.

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas Baseball

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will host an additional college baseball game this spring when the Oklahoma Sooners and Arkansas Razorbacks meet Tuesday, March 17 for a nonconference matchup in Bricktown. Single-game and group tickets are available now with prices ranging from $14-$45. Call (405) 218-1000 or visit okcdodgers.com for more information.

OKC Dodgers Ticket Information

The OKC Dodgers open the 2020 season Thursday, April 9 in San Antonio and play their home opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Tuesday, April 14 against the Nashville Sounds.

Group and season ticket packages are currently available for the 2020 season. OKC Dodgers single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 and will range from $10-28. Tickets will be available by phone, online or in person.

Starting March 3, the OKC Dodgers ticket office on South Mickey Mantle Drive will be open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (405) 218-1000. Tickets will also be available through okcdodgers.com, ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.

For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

