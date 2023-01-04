Celebrate a Birthday with the Ducks this Season

January 4, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that Birthday Party Packages, presented by Kona Ice, are now on sale for the 2023 season. Those seeking to host their child's birthday party with the Ducks are encouraged to call (631) 940-3825 or email tickets@liducks.com.

Kona Ice Birthday Parties with the Ducks offer several exclusive opportunities. The birthday child will stand on the dugout with QuackerJack while the entire crowd sings "Happy Birthday". Additionally, the birthday child's name will be announced over the public address system and displayed on the scoreboard. There are two different packages currently available to celebrate a birthday with the Ducks:

Game Room Suite Birthday Party Package:

10 Ducks game tickets in Game Room Suite

Access to Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation 4 systems with pre-downloaded games

1 Ducks t-shirt for birthday child

1 autographed Ducks baseball for birthday child

10 Nathan's hot dogs, 10 potato chip bags, 10 Coca-Cola beverages, 10 Kona Ice vouchers and 10 cupcakes

Party Deck Birthday Party Package:

20 Ducks game tickets in Party Deck

Party Deck located adjacent to playing field down the left field line

1 Ducks t-shirt for birthday child

1 autographed Ducks baseball for birthday child

20 Nathan's hot dogs, 20 potato chip bags, 20 Coca-Cola beverages, 20 Kona Ice vouchers and 20 cupcakes

Additional party tickets or general "adult" tickets are also available for purchase, if desired.

Spaces are limited, so don't miss out! To reserve your Kona Ice Birthday Party Package or for more information, including pricing, please call (631) 940-3825 or email tickets@liducks.com to speak with a group sales representative.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 4, 2023

Celebrate a Birthday with the Ducks this Season - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.