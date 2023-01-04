Attain Sports & Entertainment Announces Manager for New Atlantic League Baseball Club Based in Frederick, MD

January 4, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Frederick News Release







Frederick, MD - Attain Sports and Entertainment today announced that Mark Minicozzi will manage the new, yet-to-be-named Atlantic League Professional Baseball Club (ALPB) for its inaugural season in 2023. The team will play at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, Maryland, sharing the stadium with the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.

Minicozzi played college baseball at East Carolina University and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 17th round of the 2005 Major League Baseball (MLB) Player Draft. He subsequently spent 12 years playing professional baseball in various leagues throughout the United States and abroad. Minicozzi began his managing career in 2021 for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League, leading the team to a playoff berth by winning the second-half Atlantic League South Division Title. In 2022, he served as manager for the ALPB Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

"I'm excited to build and manage the new expansion team based in the City of Frederick," said Minicozzi. "Our team will be comprised of future and former Major League players, and I'm excited to bring championship caliber baseball to the region this spring!"

Led by owners Greg Baroni, Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner, and Richard Roberts, President and General Partner, Attain Sports and Entertainment also owns the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.

"We're excited to join professional baseball's premier MLB Partner League with Mark at the helm. He is a values-based leader on and off the field, bringing a high level of energy, an impressive work ethic, and a dedication to the fans and community," said Baroni. "With two teams based in Frederick, there will be a tremendous amount of entertainment provided at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in 2023 and we can't wait to get started."

Attain Sports and Entertainment will hold a press conference with City of Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor on Monday, January 9 at 11am at City Hall, City of Frederick, to further discuss the new team, its leadership and brand, and to provide updates for the 2023 season. The Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball Club will open its 2023 season on the road against the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Friday, April 28. The home opener at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium will be on Tuesday, May 2 against the Lexington Legends.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.