Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Announce Promotion of Mike Lysyj to Associate Head Coach

July 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to announce the promotion of Mike Lysyj to Associate Head Coach. Over the past two seasons, Mike has served as an assistant coach for the RoughRiders, making significant contributions to all aspects of the program, including coaching, scouting, recruiting, individual player development, and game preparation.

"I am extremely honored and grateful for this promotion," said Mike Lysyj. "I would like to thank our owners, Tony and Jan Sado, as well as Head Coach Mark Carlson and his wife Tammy, for their trust and support over the past two years in Cedar Rapids. A big thank you to the best staff in the USHL: Hampus Sjodahl, Chris Lonke, Garrett Allen, and Dave Cadelli, who have been fantastic to work alongside. Finally, I'd like to thank my girlfriend Whitney and my entire family for their continued support of my coaching career. RiderTown has been nothing but first-class from the day we arrived, and I am excited about our future in Cedar Rapids!"

Head Coach and GM Mark Carlson expressed his enthusiasm about Mike's promotion: "I have enjoyed working with Mike over the last two seasons. He brings a tremendous amount of passion to all aspects of our operation on a daily basis. He absolutely loves the game of hockey. Mike is very organized and strives to make our players better every day. He has partnered with our entire staff to impact our practices, game preparation, as well as our scouting and drafting efforts. Mike certainly has a bright future in the game."

The RoughRiders are looking forward to their 25th anniversary season. The home opener at the Stable is on September 28th at 7:05 PM against the TriCity Storm. Stay tuned to www.roughridershockey.com for all the latest news and ticket information.

