Fargo Force Named 2023-24 USHL Organization of the Year

July 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League announced that the Fargo Force has been named the 2023-24 USHL Organization of the Year as determined by a vote of league member clubs.

The award marks the third time the honor has been presented to Fargo, which joined the league in 2008-09.

"On behalf of the Fargo Force leadership team, we are honored to receive this prestigious award as an organization," said Jon Kram, Fargo Force President. "This award is a true reflection of all the efforts by the Fargo Force staff, coaches, players, fans, and community. Being named the USHL Organization of the Year is a perfect ending to a historic championship season!"

The Force, who's historic year included a USHL record 50-win regular season, along with a Western Conference championship and concluded with a successful run through the postseason that ended with a Clark Cup Championship, claimed many individual and team highlights over the course of 2023-24.

Forward Mac Swanson was named the USHL Player of the Year, USHL Forward of the Year and USA Hockey Dave Tyler Junior Hockey Player of the Year. Hampton Slukynsky was named USA Hockey Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year and USHL Goaltender of the Year and Leo Gruba was named USHL Defenseman of the Year.

Brett Skinner was named USHL Coach of the Year and Cary Eades was named USHL General Manager of the Year.

The Force had their highest single-season average attendance in franchise history (4,153), had eight sellouts and sold out all of its suites at Scheels Arena.

Its Fargo Force Hometown Heroes Night raised an all-time high of $110,360.27 to purchase lifesaving equipment for local emergency service organizations and additional $69,833 was raised for charities like the Sanford Children's Hospital, North Dakota Autism Center, Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota and more throughout the 2023-24 season via specialty jersey auctions, chuck-a-puck sales and game specific merchandise.

