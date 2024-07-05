Muskegon's Andrea Rose Named Dave Tyler USHL Executive of the Year

Muskegon Lumberjacks President Andrea Rose has been named the 2023-24 Dave Tyler United States Hockey League Executive of the Year.

Named the President of the Lumberjacks in 2021, Rose has been with Muskegon since 2018-19.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to receive this recognition, but I believe it speaks volumes about the ownership group and staff," said Rose. "Without them, this award wouldn't be coming to Muskegon."

Rose helped navigate the organization through an ownership change and restructure of leadership last season and in 2023-24 has been at the forefront of the $3-million renovations to Trinity Health Arena while still leading the business office to another successful campaign. The Lumberjacks set single-game ticket sales records twice in 2023-24 and Muskegon has created one of the best gameday atmospheres not just in the USHL, but in all of hockey. Rose, a Muskegon native and a graduate of Grand Valley State University, has worked with the sponsorship sales team to maximize revenue and continue growing the Lumberjacks brand in the community.

"This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication Andrea puts into the Lumberjacks organization," said Peter Herms, Muskegon's owner. "Between the sale last year and the renovations going on right now, she has led us year after year to the best we can be. From the staff and players to fans and families surrounding the team everyone loves Andrea and knows how incredibly hard she works to make Lumberjacks hockey a success. Make no mistake about it. The success we find both on and off the ice is greatly impacted by what she does both in front and behind the scenes. We are incredibly proud to have Andrea as a member of the Jacks family and are excited to see all of her continued success."

The award, named in honor of Dave Tyler, whose leadership and dedication were key to the USHL and junior hockey in the United States, is presented annually to an executive from a USHL Member Club to recognize the efforts and contributions to his or her organization. The award is voted on by USHL Member Clubs.

