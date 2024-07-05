Andrea Rose Named 2024 Dave Tyler Award Winner

July 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Friday afternoon the USHL League office announced the winner of the 2024 Dave Tyler Award. Awarded annually to the executive of the year in the United States Hockey League, Andrea Rose the President of Business Operations for the Muskegon Lumberjacks is this season's recipient.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to receive this recognition, but I believe it speaks volumes about the ownership group and staff. Without them, this award wouldn't be coming to Muskegon" said Rose on her award.

A native of Muskegon, Rose started with the Lumberjacks ahead of the 2018-19 season and earned the interim President title by January 2021. In May of the same year the interim tag was removed, and Rose was named the President of Business Operations.

During the 2022-2023 season the Lumberjacks underwent an ownership change in which Pete Herms acquired the organization and Rose facilitated much of the transition behind the scenes.

"This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication Andrea puts into the Lumberjacks organization. Between the sale last year and the renovations going on right now, she has led us year after year to the best we can be." said Herms.

Following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season the Lumberjacks business office announced a multi-million-dollar renovation to Trinity Health Arena. A project overseen by Rose; the Renovation is on track to be completed by the start of the 2024-2025 regular season.

"From the staff and players, to fans and families surrounding the team everyone loves Andrea and knows how incredibly hard she works to make Lumberjacks hockey a success. Make no mistake about it. The success we find both on and off the ice is greatly impacted by what she does both in front and behind the scenes. We are incredibly proud to have Andrea as a member of the Jacks family and are excited to see all of her continued success." Finished Herms.

The Lumberjacks organization is thrilled for Andrea to receive this recognition and excited to see what she accomplishes with the team in her 4th season as the President of Business Operations.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.