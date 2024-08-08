Cavalry FC to Provide Complimentary Tickets to Wildfire Evacuees

August 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League today announced the club will be offering complimentary tickets to those who have been displaced because of the devastating wildfires in the town of Jasper.

Calgary has become a temporary home to many who were forced to leave their homes because of the ongoing wildfires. Cavalry would like to offer its support by providing a day out at Spruce Meadows on Saturday, Aug. 10, as the club hosts Halifax Wanderers FC on ATCO Field at 2 p.m. MT. In doing so, Cavalry hopes to unite those impacted by the fires with our supporters, players, and staff, and provide a sense of community to those currently facing devastating and uncertain times.

Complimentary tickets are available through the following form: https://forms.office.com/r/Ub5LR1m2FC

