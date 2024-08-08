Atlético Ottawa Signs CF Montréal Midfielder Ilias Iliadis on Loan

August 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is excited to confirm the arrival of Canadian midfielder Ilias Iliadis on loan from Major League Soccer (MLS) side CF Montréal. The 23-year-old arrives in the nation's capital until the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Last season, Iliadis joined Atlético Ottawa on loan from CF Montréal on July 28, playing 12 times and scoring one goal in the final match of the season away to Hamilton's Forge FC. Iliadis has featured twice in the TELUS Canadian Championship for Montréal this year, and appeared in the match day squad for both Leagues Cup matches and 12 MLS fixtures.

Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Carlos González with new signing Ilias Iliadis (Credit: Chris Hue / Atlético Ottawa)

"We are very happy to have Ilias back," said Carlos González, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "After the good impressions he gave us last season, we are certain that he will help us achieve the team's collective objectives. His abilities and versatility will give us performance both on the left flank and even more depth in the midfield."

Iliadis played his minor soccer with the Scarborough Olympic Flame SC before joining Greek club Panathinaikos' Academy in January 2015. The Toronto-born midfielder spent six years progressing throughout the youth ranks and joined Panathinaikos B in 2021, playing a total of 34 games and scoring two goals in the Greek Super League 2.

CF Montréal acquired the former Greece under-17 international in 2023. Iliadis has made three Canadian Championship appearances for the club since then, while also featuring six times in the MLS.

As Atlético Ottawa continues to chart further success in the capital, fans who are eager to secure their part can join the Atleti Family for the 2025 season in just a few weeks. Full details on benefits and perks will be made available at atleticoottawa.club.

Atlético Ottawa 2024 Roster as of August 8th, 2024

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Rayane Yesli (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Matteo de Brienne (CAN), Maxim Tissot (CAN), Liberman Torres (ECU), Luke Singh (CAN), Zachary Roy (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Dani Morer (ESP)

Midfielders: Alberto Zapater (ESP), Ollie Bassett (GBR), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Abou Sissoko (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Luca Piccioli (CAN), Ilias Iliadis (CAN)

Forwards: Samuel Salter (CAN), Rubén del Campo (ESP), Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin dos Santos (POR)

*Out on-loan: Noah Verhoeven (CAN / Valour FC)

**Inactive roster list: Jonathan Grant (CAN)

