Cavalry FC to Play 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Home Match at Starlight Stadium in Langford, BC

December 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that the club will host its home leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM at Starlight Stadium in Langford, British Columbia on Feb. 6, 2025.

Kickoff of the match is at 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT. Tickets are now available for purchase via the Cavalry FC website.

Cavalry will subsequently travel to Mexico City for leg two of the Round One matchup on Feb. 13, 2025, where it will compete at Estadio Olímpico Universitario for the chance to advance to the competition's Round of 16. That match will kick off at 7 p.m. CT/6 p.m. MT.

Cavalry clinched its berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, the prestigious regional tournament featuring the top clubs from North and Central America and the Caribbean, after the side was crowned the 2024 Canadian Premier League Champions following a 2-1 win over Forge FC in the CPL Final. This is the second consecutive year Cavalry has earned a berth in the competition, which was introduced in its current format in 2024.

Pumas qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup as the third-best club in the 2023/2024 Liga MX aggregate table. This marks the sixth time qualifying for the three-time Champions Cup winners.

The winner of the Round One matchup between Cavalry and Pumas will be determined on aggregate. The winner will advance to face Costa Rican side Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in the Round of 16.

For more information about the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, please visit Concacaf's website.

