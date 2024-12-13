Forge FC to Host CF Monterrey in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Match

December 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC has earned the right to host the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One first leg against CF Monterrey on Wednesday, February 5, 8 p.m. ET at Tim Hortons Field. The second leg of the matchup with CF Monterrey was also announced and will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 8 p.m. ET at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico.

2025 Season Seat Members will have first access to the Round One Concacaf Champions Cup match. Become a Forge FC Season Seat Member and secure your tickets to the Leg 1 matchup against CF Monterrey in February at preferred member rates today. For more information visit https://forgefc.canpl.ca/season-seats or contact a Forge FC ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club. General public on-sale will begin Thursday, December 19 at 10 a.m.

