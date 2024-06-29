Cavalry FC Signs Goalkeeper Joseph Holliday to 2024 Roster

June 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announce the signing of 19-year-old goalkeeper Joseph Holliday to his first professional contract.

Holliday most recently played for Cavalry U-21 side in League1 Alberta. He previously spent time with the club's first team in 2023, on a development contract, and has been training with the first team throughout the 2024 season. His first pro contract extends through the remainder of the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025.

Holliday will back up Cavalry captain Marco Carducci after Jack Barrett returned to the United Kingdom following the end of his loan spell from Everton FC. The club wishes Jack the best and thanks him for all his contributions during the first half of the CPL season.

"Joe has been a valuable member of our club since joining us last year on a development contract," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He has worked hard on his game within the goalkeeper union, lead by our Goalkeeping Coach Jake Davis. The combination of first team training and meaningful game minutes with our U-21side has groomed him as a natural successor as Jack Barrett departs and returns to England. We look forward to working with Joe further as he joins the professional ranks full time."

Cavalry will travel to Halifax, NS to face Halifax Wanderers FC on Monday, July 1 at 1:00pm MT. The squad will return to Calgary on Saturday, July 13 to host York United FC on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows at 2:00pm MT.

