An Update to Kickoff Time for Monday, July 1, at the Wanderers Grounds
June 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC News Release
Halifax, NS - - The Halifax Wanderers today announced a change to the kickoff time of Monday's match against Cavalry FC at Wanderers Grounds.
The match, which was previously scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. AT/1 p.m. MT, will now kick off at 5 p.m. AT/2 p.m. MT.
