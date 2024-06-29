An Update to Kickoff Time for Monday, July 1, at the Wanderers Grounds

June 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - - The Halifax Wanderers today announced a change to the kickoff time of Monday's match against Cavalry FC at Wanderers Grounds.

The match, which was previously scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. AT/1 p.m. MT, will now kick off at 5 p.m. AT/2 p.m. MT.

For more Wanderers information visit www.hfxwanderersfc.canpl.ca

Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @HfxWanderersFC

For updates on the CPL visit CanPL.ca and on twitter @CPLsoccer and #CanPL

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.