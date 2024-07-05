Cavalry FC Signs Forward Nicolas Wähling to 2024 Roster

July 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has announced the signing of 26-year-old forward Nicolas Wähling to a guaranteed contract through the 2025 season.

"Nicolas is a very powerful and direct winger, who is strong at running with the ball and has a good history of scoring or creating goals," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He comes from a very good footballing background and brings us another attacking dimension."

Wähling most recently played for German side TSV Steinbach Haiger, after spending his youth career within the German system. Growing up, Wähling was part of 1899 Hoffenheim's youth system, where he appeared for the club's second team from 2015 to 2019. During that time, he was coached by current German National Team Manager Julian Nagelsmann and played alongside the likes of Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Stefan Posch (Bologna), and Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), to name a few.

He joins fellow German forward Tobias Warschewski, who leads the club in goals scored (6) so far this season, as well as other recent attacking additions such as Malcolm Shaw, Lleyton Brooks and Chanan Chanda, as Cavalry continues to bolster its threat in front of net.

"I'm very happy to be signing with Cavalry and can't wait to play on ATCO Field," said Wähling. "I want to help the team achieve our goals and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of this league and can't wait to get started."

He will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Cavalry will travel to Winnipeg, MB to face Valour FC on Sunday, July 7 at 2 p.m. MT. The squad will return to Calgary on Saturday, July 13 to host York United FC on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows at 2 p.m. MT.

