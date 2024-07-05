Match Day Information: VFC at FOR - July 5

July 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC is coming off an exciting Salish Sea derby against Pacific FC where the Eagles earned their fourth consecutive victory over the Island-side. The match featured a penalty save from veteran keeper Callum Irving and the first professional goal of Elage Bah for the game-winner.

Vancouver now heads across the country to take on Forge FC in the final match of this two-game road trip. The Eagles were last at Tim Hortons Field a little less than two months ago when VFC earned the first franchise win at that stadium. The deal was sealed when midfielder Vasco Fry scored an olympico goal becoming the first VFC player in history to accomplish the feat.

Although Vancouver delivered Forge a loss at home, it has since been the only defeat the Hamilton-side has suffered at Tim Hortons Field and are currently on a two-game win streak at home. VFC will be looking to carry their momentum from the Pacific match and fight for a season sweep on the road against Forge tonight.

