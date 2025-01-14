Cavalry FC Signs Forward Jay Herdman to 2025 Roster

January 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has signed forward Jay Herdman to its 2025 roster.

Herdman joins the club on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell in Calgary in 2024. The forward made eight appearances for Cavalry after signing on loan from Whitecaps FC 2, the Vancouver Whitecaps' MLS Next Pro side, last September. He scored one goal and provided one assist down the stretch, helping Cavalry win the North Star Cup as CPL Champions in his first months with the club.

Prior to his time with the Cavs, Herdman made 20 appearances for Whitecaps FC 2 in 2024, scoring six goals and providing three assists. In April, Herdman made his MLS debut for the Whitecaps' senior squad, when he came on as a substitute against Seattle Sounders FC.

Born in New Zealand, Herdman represents his home country in international play. He has made three appearances for the All-Whites' U-23 side, including at last summer's 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"Jay was an important addition to our run-in last season and made an instant impact," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He is a player that is very shifty and able to find or create space, as well as possesses a terrific competitive edge that suits our DNA."

Cavalry FC will next travel to Langford, BC for leg one in round one of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup against Pumas UNAM on February 6, with tickets available now.

Current 2025 Cavalry FC Roster as of January 14, 2025

Goalkeepers : Marco Carducci, Joseph Holliday

Defenders: Fraser Aird, Bradley Kamdem, Eryk Kobza, Michael Harms, Callum Montgomery

Midfielders: Sergio Camargo, Diego Gutierrez, Charlie Trafford, Jesse Daley, Shamit Shome, Niko Myroniuk

Forwards: Chanan Chanda, Nicolas Wähling, Tobias Warschewski, Lowell Wright, Ali Musse, Mael Henry, Jay Herdman

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.