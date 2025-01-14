Valour FC Announce Return of Defender Rocco Romeo

January 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the return of Canadian defender Rocco Romeo, who joins the club on a one-year contract guaranteed for 2025, with an option for 2026.

A familiar face, Romeo, who previously played for Valour in 2021 and 2022, returns to the Lion's backline after two-seasons on the West Coast with Canadian Premier League (CPL) counterpart Vancouver Football Club.. Romeo notched two goals for Vancouver during his 23 appearances and the fan favourite also earned such honours as the Supporters' Player of the Season and Vancouver FC's Player of the Year in 2023 and Community Leader of the Year and Fan's Choice in 2024.

Prior to his time in Vancouver, Romeo represented Valour FC in 2021 and 2022. He first joined the club on loan from Toronto FC in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2021, then returned to Winnipeg in February ahead of the club's 2022 CPL campaign.

"Rocco is one of ours," said Valour FC General Manager and Head Coach Phil Dos Santos. "We love his passion and commitment to the game. Even if he's still a young player, he has a lot of CPL matches played. He adds experience and quality to our back line. We know what he's all about. He's a competitor, good in the air, loves to defend and can also execute with the ball."

Internationally, Romeo represented Canada at the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship, and the 2018 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. In 2020, he was named to the Canadian U-23 provisional roster for the 2020 CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship.

"Returning to Valour FC is more than just a homecoming," said Romeo "it's my opportunity at redemption. This is where my CPL journey began and now, I return with an unrelenting hunger to win, to lead and to give everything for this club and its supporters. I'm here to make history, not only for myself, but for the club and the city of Winnipeg."

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Jan. 14, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Jonathan Viscosi, Eleias Himaras

Defenders: Gianfranco Facchineri, Roberto Alarcón, Rocco Romeo

Midfielders: Diogo Ressurreição, Safwane Mlah, Zachary Sukunda, Raphael Ohin, Dante Campbell

Forwards: Shaan Hundal, Kian Williams, Jordan Faria, Kris Twardek

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 14, 2025

Valour FC Announce Return of Defender Rocco Romeo - Valour FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.